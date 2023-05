2023 All-NIC baseball, softball teams announced

(WNDU) - The Northern Indiana Conference (NIC) has announced its All-Conference baseball and softball teams for 2023!

Here’s a look at this year’s selections:

BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Adam Lehmann, Senior, Penn

Aidan Pearson, Junior, Adams

Brady Zielinski, Sophomore, South Bend Saint Joseph

Catcher: Evan Schmidtendorff, Junior, Marian

1st Baseman: Tyson Greenwood, Junior, New Prairie

2nd Baseman: JJ Oliver, Junior, Marian

3rd Baseman: Joe Chrapliwy, Junior, John Glenn

Shortstop: Sam Garner, Senior, Jimtown

Outfielders: Zachary Stawski, Senior, South Bend Saint Joseph

Jayce Lee, Junior, South Bend Saint Joseph

Grady Kepplin, Senior, New Prairie

Utility Player: Brycen Hannah, Senior, John Glenn

MVP: Brycen Hannah, Senior, John Glenn

Coach of the Year: Joe Turnock, Marian

----------------

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Nico Gaela, Senior, Marian

Catcher: Owen Balint, Junior, South Bend Saint Joseph

1st Basemen: Cam Bortone, Junior, Marian

Baylor Orcutt, Senior, Bremen

2nd Baseman: Colton Hudnall, Senior, Penn

3rd Baseman: Bryce LaSane, Junior, Marian

Shortstop: Joe Washburn, Sophomore, South Bend Saint Joseph

Outfielders: Cooper Hums, Senior, Penn

Sam Russo, Senior, Elkhart

Evan Tuesley, Senior, Penn

Utility Player: Jake Mulvehill, Junior, Adams

----------------

HONORABLE MENTION TEAM

Utility: Silas Laidig, Sophomore, Bremen

Outfield: Braeden Becker, Junior, Elkhart

Infielder: Beau Kaier, Senior, Jimtown

Infielder: Chase Bays, Junior, Marian

Utility: Mason Braun, Sophomore, New Prairie

Catcher: Reed Robinson, Freshman, New Prairie

Infielder: Dallas Ryans, Senior, New Prairie

Infielder: RJ Cromartie, Junior, Penn

Infielder: Cam Dombrowski, Senior, Penn

Catcher: Adam Klaybor, Senior, Adams

Infielder: Erick Marin, Senior, Adams

Infielder: Kai Whitlow, Junior, Adams

Infielder: Addison Nally, Senior, Clay

Outfield: Austin Wittrock, Senior, Riley

Outfield: Gabe Weber, Sophomore, Washington

-- --- -- -- -- ----

SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS: Aubrey Zachary, Junior, Penn

Berkley Zache, Sophomore, South Bend Saint Joseph

CATCHER: Riley Zache, Junior, South Bend Saint Joseph

INFIELDERS: Abby Robakowski, Senior, New Prairie

Ava Zachary, Sophomore, Penn

Payton Thomas, Freshman, John Glenn

Mickie Shively, Junior, Bremen

OUTFIELDERS: Maddie Wroblewski, Senior, South Bend Saint Joseph

Izzi Hanna, Sophomore, Penn

Emily Mrozinski, Junior, New Prairie

UTILITY PLAYER: Makayla Collins, Senior, New Prairie

MVP: Abby Robakowski, Senior, New Prairie

Coach of the Year: Earl Keith, South Bend Saint Joseph

---------------------

SECOND TEAM

PITCHERS: Ava Geyer, Sophomore, New Prairie

Faith Hyduk, Senior, Clay

CATCHER: Peyton Dwigans, Sophomore, Penn

INFIELDERS: Avery Kidwell, Sophomore, Adams

Kiley Hinton, Senior, Penn

Morgan Sandor, Senior, South Bend Saint Joseph

Desiree Boone, Senior, Clay

OUTFIELDERS: Grace O’Hara, Senior, Marian

Alexis Riem, Senior, Penn

Logan Rumble, Freshman, Penn

UTILITY PLAYER: Savannah Hamilton, Senior, South Bend Saint Joseph

----------------

HONORABLE MENTION TEAM

Utility: Lexington Jenkins, Junior, Riley

Catcher: Abbey Brown, Junior, Jimtown

Pitcher: Emmalynn Zielinski, Junior, Adams

Pitcher: Kiyla Eberhart, Sophomore, Jimtown

Infielder: Grace Schell, Senior, Adams

Infielder: Abby Widmar, Junior, Penn

Infielder: Selena Botello, Senior, South Bend Saint Joseph

Infielder: Kenadie Schrock, Sophomore, South Bend Saint Joseph

Infielder: Haylee Hyduk, Freshman, Clay

Infielder: Randi Robakowski, Sophomore, New Prairie

Catcher: Hailey Wolf, Junior, Clay

Catcher: Maddie Gilpin, Junior, New Prairie

Outfielder: Erin Rudge, Senior, South Bend Saint Joseph

Outfielder: Emma Luther, Junior, New Prairie

Utility: Roan Stanifer, Senior, Marian

