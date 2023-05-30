2 South Bend police officers hospitalized after getting bit by dog

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says two of its officers are injured after suffering dog bites on Tuesday morning.

Officers were responding to a domestic dispute in the 2500 block of Orange Street just before 6 a.m. when two dogs ran out of the home and charged toward them.

One of the dogs bit two of the officers, causing injuries that had to be treated at the hospital.

Tasers were used to help stop the attack. Animal Control now has custody of the dogs.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.