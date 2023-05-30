1 hurt after flatbed truck crashes into van in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is recovering from her injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Elkhart County.

According to police, the crash happened just after 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road 15.

Police say a flatbed truck was heading east on County Road 6 when it crashed into a van heading north on County Road 15.

The driver of the van was pulled from the wreckage and is now recovering from her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as police review new video from the scene.

