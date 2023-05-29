Westside Memorial Day Parade returns to South Bend for first time since 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019, residents of South Bend’s west side lined the streets to honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Westside Memorial Day Parade ran along Ford Street from Lombardy Drive to Olive Street. Dozens of floats, performers, and even a few familiar faces walked the streets.

Community members say it’s great to be back on the parade route after the pandemic and volunteer shortages led to a four-year hiatus.

“If you look down the street and see all these people, they’re so excited,” said Jennifer Nyikos of the parade planning committee. “People love that the Westside Parade is back. Let’s all remember the reason why we’re here and the reason why this parade is happening.”

Paradegoers agreed.

“We’re just glad to have the parade back and be able to see everybody walk and honor everybody,” said Julie Wable.

Committee members are always looking for people to lend a hand. For more info on helping with future parades, keep an eye on the parade’s Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.