Saint Joseph Health System extends ticket sales for 2023 House Raffle on the Road

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - If you were hoping to win an almost $200,000 motor coach, you still have a chance!

The Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System has decided to extend ticket sales for its 2023 House Raffle on the Road due to popular demand.

You can now buy raffle tickets through Wednesday, May 31. Tickets are $150 each, and you can take away a couple of prizes, including the grand prize of a 2023 Thor Quantum WS31 Motor Coach valued at $191,150 MSRP.

The drawing will take place on June 23 at 2:30 p.m. via livestream.

For more information or to order a raffle ticket, email houseraffle@sjrmc.com or visit sjmed.com/houseraffle.

