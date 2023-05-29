Sailors lost at sea remembered in Mishawaka

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In Mishawaka on Monday morning, along the footbridge between Buetter Park and Battell Park, community members and local VFW posts gathered to remember those that sacrificed and lost their lives at sea.

The service featured a short reading, prayer, gun salute, and wreath laying.

“A lot of times people want to thank Veterans, but that’s for Veterans Day. Memorial Day is for the ones that actually sacrificed their lives on the field of battle and that’s what this is about. It’s basically a remembrance. Memorial obviously means to remember, so that’s what we’re doing. Every year, as long as we have breath we will remember,” said Steve Vellner, VFW Post 360 Commander.

At the end of the service, two wreaths were dropped into the water to float down the St. Joseph River.

