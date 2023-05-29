Residential fire on Bulla Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Fire Department is responding to the scene of a fire in the 3500 block of Bulla Street.

St. Joseph County dispatch says the call came in at 3:21a.m., and that the home is believed to be vacant.

It isn’t known if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information once it is known.

