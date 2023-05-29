Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion

FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible sale.
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Queen’s music catalog could break records when it sells.

According to a source familiar with the acquisition, Universal Music Group is in talks to buy the rock group’s catalog from Disney Music Group for $1 billion.

The deal could close within a month.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million, the highest amount for which a song catalog has ever sold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify motorcyclist killed on U.S. 31 bypass
3 injured in shooting at Benton Township Park
Elkhart County Sheriff's Department officials said firefighters were called to S&S Automotive...
Firefighters respond to business fire in Wakarusa
Police say Sijay Patton is possibly with an unknown female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee with...
Silver Alert issued for South Bend teen
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory

Latest News

People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
Biden discusses pain of loss on Memorial Day
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis