Police searching for missing 73-year-old woman out of St. Joseph County, Mich.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 73-year-old woman.

Police say Marilee Furlong left her daughter’s home on Flatbush Road in the Three Rivers area at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday.

Marilee was last seen wearing red long-sleeve pajamas, but she could have also changed into a red/pink plaid button-up shirt with a green undershirt and blue jeans. She is also believed to be wearing grey and blue sneaker type shoes and carrying a brown leather purse.

Marliee is approximately 5′8″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has long grey hair most likely in a ponytail and hazel eyes.

Police say Marilee has Alzheimer’s and Dementia. They do not know where she may be heading.

If you have any information of Marilee’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the St Joseph County Central Dispatch Center at (269) 467-4195.

