Notre Dame defeats Duke for first-ever national title in men’s lacrosse

PHILADELPHIA (WNDU) - For the third time in program history, the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team faced Duke in the national championship game.

For the first time in program history, the Fighting Irish are taking the trophy home with them.

Notre Dame defeated Duke 13-9 on Monday afternoon in Philadelphia to claim its first-ever national championship. The win comes after the Irish previously lost to the Blue Devils in the final game in 2010 and 2014.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates.

