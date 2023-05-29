Michigan City man charged after shooting, killing another man during argument

Jonathan Smith
Jonathan Smith(Michigan City Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is facing a murder charge after police say he shot and killed another man during an argument over the weekend.

Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday to a home in the 400 block of York Street on reports of a disturbance along with a gunshot being fired. While officers were on the way, they learned one person had been shot.

When they arrived, they found Joseph Davis, 52, lying on the floor inside the home with a gunshot wound to his torso. Davis was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital but was eventually flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment. He later died from his injury during surgery.

Investigators on scene learned that Davis had been involved in an argument with a 31-year-old Jonathan Smith. They say as the argument continued, Davis was shot by Smith, who then ran away from the home on foot.

However, police say Smith showed up at the station on his own accord just before 8:15 p.m. CDT.

Smith was detained and charged with one count of murder. He is currently being held at the LaPorte County Jail without bond pending his initial hearing on Tuesday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help police, including video cameras that may have captured the shooting, you’re asked to contact Det./Sgt. Melissa Sopher at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1049 or by email at msopher@emichigancity.com.

