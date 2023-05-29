Memorial Day Parade returns to Mishawaka after 4-year hiatus

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Since 2019, a pandemic, road closures, and other inconveniences have kept the parade away, but this year it’s back.

“Everybody’s excited and anxious for the parade to start. It’s just a community feel,” said one parade attendee.

The theme of this year’s parade was Duty-Honor-Country.

“We’re so glad to have it back and so glad to see all these people have come out you know, that the excitement for it hasn’t died down,” said another parade attendee and Mishawaka resident.

Attendees came from all over including Nappanee, Elkhart, and Osceola.

“Out here really early, we were out here at like 8.,” said a family from Elkhart.

And Mishawaka residents were excited to experience the parade once again.

“It’s good to be out, it’s a nice day and going to enjoy some family time. Celebrate Memorial Day,” said another resident.

Those in the crowd shared why they were excited, with everyone sharing a favorite part of the parade that they couldn’t wait to see.

“Hopefully the dancing, maybe some cars,” said one resident.

An individual coming from Osceola shared their favorite part as well- “The marching bands, I love the marching bands.”

The parade brought the community together to salute those that sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.

“I think it’s great to see everybody turning out. It’s always been a popular part of the town here and it’s really nice to see so many people back out together and showing spirit,” said another resident.

Mishawaka’s Mayor Dave Wood thanked the VFW Post 360 for having helped to bring back the hometown tradition.

