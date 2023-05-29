Memorial Day Parade returns to Mishawaka after 4-year hiatus

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Since 2019, a pandemic, road closures, and other inconveniences have kept the parade away, but this year it’s back.

“Everybody’s excited and anxious for the parade to start. It’s just a community feel,” said one parade attendee.

The theme of this year’s parade was Duty-Honor-Country.

“We’re so glad to have it back and so glad to see all these people have come out you know, that the excitement for it hasn’t died down,” said another parade attendee and Mishawaka resident.

Attendees came from all over including Nappanee, Elkhart, and Osceola.

“Out here really early, we were out here at like 8.,” said a family from Elkhart.

And Mishawaka residents were excited to experience the parade once again.

“It’s good to be out, it’s a nice day and going to enjoy some family time. Celebrate Memorial Day,” said another resident.

Those in the crowd shared why they were excited, with everyone sharing a favorite part of the parade that they couldn’t wait to see.

“Hopefully the dancing, maybe some cars,” said one resident.

An individual coming from Osceola shared their favorite part as well- “The marching bands, I love the marching bands.”

The parade brought the community together to salute those that sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.

“I think it’s great to see everybody turning out. It’s always been a popular part of the town here and it’s really nice to see so many people back out together and showing spirit,” said another resident.

Mishawaka’s Mayor Dave Wood thanked the VFW Post 360 for having helped to bring back the hometown tradition.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify motorcyclist killed on U.S. 31 bypass
Elkhart County Sheriff's Department officials said firefighters were called to S&S Automotive...
Firefighters respond to business fire in Wakarusa
3 injured in shooting at Benton Township Park
Police say Sijay Patton is possibly with an unknown female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee with...
Silver Alert issued for South Bend teen
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory

Latest News

Westside Memorial Day Parade returns to South Bend for first time since 2019
Westside Memorial Day Parade returns to South Bend for first time since 2019
Sailors lost at sea remembered in Mishawaka
Sailors lost at sea tribute Mishawaka
Sailors lost at sea remembered in Mishawaka
Memorial Day Parade returns to Mishawaka after 4-year hiatus