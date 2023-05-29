Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after Marshall Co. crash involving tractor

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee man was jailed over the weekend after police say he was likely drunk at the time of a crash involving a tractor in Marshall County.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday on U.S. 6 near Jarrah Road. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department say Johnathan Heckaman, 42, was driving a Ford Escape SUV along U.S. 6 when he collided with a tractor.

An investigation determined Heckaman was likely driving while intoxicated. He was taken to a hospital for a blood test.

Heckaman was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol of 0.15% or more. He is being held on a $1,500 bond.

Heckaman has not been formally charged, but he is expected to appear in court on June 20.

It wasn’t clear if the tractor driver was injured in the collision.

