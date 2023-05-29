Local residents honoring Memorial Day weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — It’s the weekend some of us have been looking forward to ever since that first drop of snow hit the ground.

This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a weekend typically known for backyard barbecues and opening up the pool. On Sunday, dozens of families flocked to local parks to get some much needed vitamin D.

“We are here at Potawatomi Zoo to feed the giraffes.” said local resident Tara Shell. “It was the main attraction which was really cool and then [we] just hang out as a family and enjoy Memorial Day weekend.”

But while the weekend is all fun and games, there’s a true meaning behind this sacred holiday.

“It is a day of respect because of the fact that you’ve got so many people that put their lives in danger,” said Shell. “So many people that lost their lives to protect what they believe in.”

Just across town at Four Winds Field, The South Bend Cubs welcomed active military members and veterans this weekend to see them finish out their series against the Dayton Dragons.

“The South Bend Cubs are about giving back to the community,” says Assistant General Manager Chris Hagstrom-Jones. “They give so much to us. We have this amazing facility, they come out in droves. They come to the fun zone, the picnic garden, the splash pad, all of our amazing amenities, and it’s just a very small thing that we can do for our active-duty military and veterans.”

Before the start of Sunday’s game, a wreath laying followed by taps echoed throughout the stadium.

“It’s a day of remembrance for all those that have came and served before me that want us to live the life we live,” said Ty Cooper, who has served in the Marine Corps Reserve and Indiana National Guard. “Always put forth effort to remember them. So as long as we say their names, they’re never really dead.”

