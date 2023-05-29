IDEM issues air quality action day for NW Indiana

Includes LaPorte County
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an air quality action day for a portion of our viewing area.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an air quality action day for a portion of our viewing area.

And is forecasting high ozone levels.

Along with central and west central Indiana, IDEM is issuing an action day for northwest Indiana, including LaPorte County.

The action day runs through midnight.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.

Children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

You can do your part to reduce ozone by:

-- driving less

-- combining errands

-- avoid refueling or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

-- and conserving energy by using less electricity.

More information can be found at smogwatch.in.gov.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify motorcyclist killed on U.S. 31 bypass
Police identify motorcyclist killed on U.S. 31 bypass
Officers were called at an unspecified time to Benton Township Park located in the 400 block of...
3 injured in shooting at Benton Township Park
Police say Sijay Patton is possibly with an unknown female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee with...
Silver Alert issued for South Bend teen
Elkhart County Sheriff's Department officials said firefighters were called to S&S Automotive...
Firefighters respond to business fire in Wakarusa
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory

Latest News

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.
IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day for Monday
Officers were called at an unspecified time to Benton Township Park located in the 400 block of...
Triple shooting in Benton Twp.
Police identify motorcyclist killed on U.S. 31 bypass
Police ID woman killed in bypass crash
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory