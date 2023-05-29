IDEM issues air quality action day for NW Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an air quality action day for a portion of our viewing area.

And is forecasting high ozone levels.

Along with central and west central Indiana, IDEM is issuing an action day for northwest Indiana, including LaPorte County.

The action day runs through midnight.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.

Children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

You can do your part to reduce ozone by:

-- driving less

-- combining errands

-- avoid refueling or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

-- and conserving energy by using less electricity.

More information can be found at smogwatch.in.gov.

