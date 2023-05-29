Crews extinguish fire at vacant home on Bulla Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters were called early Monday morning to put out a fire at a vacant home on South Bend’s northeast side.

The Mishawaka Fire Department was called just after 3:20 a.m. to the 3500 block of Bulla Road, which is located near the border of South Bend and Mishawaka.

Officials believe the home was vacant. It’s currently unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.