Cause of Wakarusa business fire remains under investigation

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Wakarusa business remained under investigation Sunday.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday firefighters were called to “S and S Automotive” in the 66400 block of S.R. 19.

Fire crews from several departments in addition to Wakarusa were on the scene for about 2 1/2 hours.

The building is considered to be heavily damaged.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.