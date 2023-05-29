Cause of Wakarusa business fire remains under investigation

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Wakarusa business remained under investigation Sunday.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Wakarusa business remained under investigation Sunday.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday firefighters were called to “S and S Automotive” in the 66400 block of S.R. 19.

Fire crews from several departments in addition to Wakarusa were on the scene for about 2 1/2 hours.

The building is considered to be heavily damaged.

