Air quality action day issued for LaPorte County

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is forecasting high ozone levels for Monday and has issued an air quality action day for a portion of our viewing area.

Along with central and west central Indiana, IDEM is issuing an action day for northwest Indiana, including LaPorte County.

The action day runs through midnight.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

IDEM says you can do your part to reduce ozone by:

Driving less

Combining errands

Avoiding refueling or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Conserving energy by using less electricity.

To learn more about ozone or to sign up for air quality alerts, click here.

