Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the Venice Grand Canal. (Vigili del Fuoco)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Extras needed for movie being filmed in Berrien County
Insurance companies to pay $112M after failing to repair old Studebaker plant.
Insurance companies to pay $112M after failing to repair old Studebaker plant
Motorcyclist dies following U.S. 31 bypass crash
Police say Sijay Patton is possibly with an unknown female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee with...
Silver Alert issued for South Bend teen
Elkhart County Sheriff's Department officials said firefighters were called to S&S Automotive...
Firefighters respond to business fire in Wakarusa

Latest News

Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
3 injured in shooting at Benton Township Park
Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the...
Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal