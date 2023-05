SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions Football Club will host six matches at home this season, and the first one is now officially in the books.

The Lions hosted Oakland County FC on Saturday, falling 3-nil.

The next home game for the Lions comes Thursday when they play AFC Ann Arbor.

For a look at the team’s full schedule, head to their website.

