Potato Creek kicks off Memorial Day with summer concert series

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Memorial Day weekend, and while many see this weekend as the kickoff of summer, folks down at Potato Creek State Park are also kicking off their summer concert series.

With the beach at Potato Creek State Park as the backdrop, local Irish band Kennedy’s Kitchen kicked off the park’s summer concert series.

“Even though I had a lot to do at home, like gardening and getting a lot of the yard ready, I also wanted to come out and enjoy our great public yard, our great public spaces here in our parks,” says Professional Harpist Anna Hagen.

Local Nonprofit Friends of Potato Creek State Park was joined by Unity Gardens to sponsor the event, helping raise money for park projects and improvements.

“You know, look how beautiful it is out here, and it’s a beautiful spring day, and we’re kicking off spring for Memorial Day weekend, and we’re trying to get people out here, not just to raise money but just to enjoy this beautiful park,” says Linda Lainey, a board member for Friends of Potato Creek.

They tell 16 News that they wanted to host a fun, free, and family-friendly event where people could enjoy nature.

“We have six concerts this summer,” Lainey said. “All our bands are free to the public after gate fees to the park.”

Concertgoers say this is an excellent opportunity to spend time with loved ones.

“That’s what we’re doing, spending time with family and friends, we had friends over last night, and here we are with friends again, so we really have enjoyed it so far,” says North Liberty resident Ann Prout

One young concertgoer certainly enjoyed the music as she danced her heart out in front of the band.

“Aw, she was into the music, she really was, and she was having such a good time, and that’s what’s great about the park, is that you can come out here and just forget about everything and just enjoy yourself,” Prout said.

Event host Friends of Potato Creek State Park is a local nonprofit that raises funds to support the park in various aspects, like planting trees, repairing old buildings, and trail repair.

“This is one of my favorite parks to visit because it has such a great combination of nature and facilities,” Hagen said. “There are beaches and trails, but I see bald eagles here and all sorts of fun things. So, it was really fun to get out and just really start summer by being outside. It’s the season for being outside, and I wanted to start it by being outside.”

Friends of Potato Creek and Unity Gardens sponsored the event.

Chef Alan Seidler from Notre Dame helped prepare the food.

Unity Gardens also incorporated its Edgy Veggie food truck to help with food preparation.

Potato Creek State Park 2023 Summer Concert Series Schedule:

Saturday, May 27, 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. – Kennedy’s Kitchen, Songs Celebrating Indiana + Cookout fundraiser/Edgy Veggie Truck.

Saturday, June 10. 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. – Riely O’Connor & Molly B. Moon Singer/Songwriters, Folk, Bluegrass.

Saturday, July 1. 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. – The Hillsiders, Folk, Rock, Sing-along.

Saturday, July 22. 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. – Blue Holler Band, Bluegrass.

Saturday, August 26. 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. – PT & The Cruisers, Blues, Oldies, Classic Rock.

Sunday, September 3. 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. – Valerie Ingle Band, Blues & Classic Rock.

All concerts are performed outdoors in the beach concession area and are free and open to the public (after gate entry fee).

Questions? Visit: www.friendsofpotatocreek.com or Facebook or call the park office at (574) 656-8186

