Notre Dame LAX wins semifinal thriller; advances to national championship

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Men’s lacrosse team is headed for the 2023 national championship after eking out a 13-12 overtime win in their semifinal game versus Virginia on Saturday.

It will be Notre Dame’s third-ever trip to the national title game, and their first appearance since 2014.

There they’ll face Duke, another fellow ACC school who won their semifinal in overtime over Penn State.

In the school’s lone meeting this regular season, Notre Dame came out on top 17-12.

