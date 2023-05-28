3 injured in shooting at Benton Township Park

(KWTX #1)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt, including one critically, in a shooting Sunday morning in Benton Township.

Officers were called at an unspecified time to Benton Township Park in the 450 block of Zollar Drive on reports of shots being fired. While they were enroute, they were told by dispatch that there were possibly three victims.

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds laying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery.

Police later learned that two additional victims had shown up at the hospital.

According to a press release, the Benton Township Police Department says the victims are a 22-year-old South Bend resident who suffered minor injuries, a 20-year-old Coloma resident who suffered life-threatening injuries, and a 19-year-old Dowagiac resident with unknown injuries.

Police did release any information about a potential suspect. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you’re asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at 269-926-8221.

The Benton Township Police Department was assisted on scene by the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, the Michigan State Police, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, and the Benton Township Fire Department.

