South Bend Cubs giving free tickets to active military members, veterans

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are welcoming active military members and veterans to Four Winds Field this weekend to see them finish out their series against the Dayton Dragons.

The annual Military Appreciation Weekend at Four Winds Field honors all military personnel by allowing them to show their military ID at the box office for two free tickets to either Saturday or Sunday’s game.

As well as getting in for free, the stadium will have a lot going on, including Saturday’s “Spin to Win” competition, which gives nine contestants the opportunity to win free TVs, cash prizes, and more.

On Sunday, the game will have a special pregame wreath laying ceremony and a postgame fireworks show. According to organizers, it will be the biggest Memorial Day fireworks display in the city.

“The South Bend Cubs are about giving back to the community,” says Assistant General Manager Chris Hagstrom-Jones. “They give so much to us. We have this amazing facility, they come out in droves. They come to the fun zone, the picnic garden, the splash pad, all of our amazing amenities, and it’s just a very small thing that we can do for our active-duty military and veterans.”

For more information on the games and Military Appreciation Weekend, click here.

