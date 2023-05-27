South Bend Cubs giving away free tickets this Memorial Day Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday, May 27th, and Sunday, May 28th, Veterans and Active-Duty Military Personnel are getting free tickets to see the South Bend Cubs finish out their series against the Dayton Dragons.

The annual Military Appreciation Weekend at Four Winds Field honors all Military personnel by allowing them to show their military ID at the box office and receive two free tickets to the games.

As well as getting in for free, the stadium will have a lot going on, including Saturday’s ‘Spin to Win’ competition, giving nine contestants the opportunity to win free TVs, cash prizes, and more.

On Sunday, the game will have a special wreath laying ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m., before the game begins at 7:05 p.m., and a post-game firework show following the end of the 9th inning.

According to organizers, it will be the biggest Memorial Day Firework display in the city.

“The South bend Cubs are about giving back to the community. They give so much to us, we have this amazing facility, they come out in droves. They come to the fun zone, the picnic garden, the splash pad, all of our amazing amenities, and it’s just a very small thing that we can do for our active-duty military and veterans,” says South Bend Cubs’ Assistant GM, Chris Hagstrom-Jones.

For more information on the games and Military Appreciation Weekend, click here.

