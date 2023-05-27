Silver Alert issued for South Bend teen

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued after South Bend Police are investigating the disappearance of a 14-year-old boy.

Officials say Sijay Donyeal Patton was last seen on Saturday, May 27th at 12:30 p.m.

Patton is a 14-year-old black male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray and yellow shirt with black pants.

Police say Patton is possibly with an unknown female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana license plate: NJW977

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sijay Donyeal Patton, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9202 or 911.

