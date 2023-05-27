Saturday Morning Sitdown: Peace walks to ban assault weapons at Saint Mary’s College

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first Saturday of each month in the summer, there will be a peace walk to protest a ban on assault weapons and advocate for universal background checks on the campus of Saint Mary’s College.

As you may recall, these peace walks have taken place previously.

Anne Luther, the organizer of the walks, and Holy Cross Sister Joy O’Grady joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to explain why this cause is so important to them.

