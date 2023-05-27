Police: Man accused of taping pacifier to baby’s mouth

By WPXI Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. (WPXI) - A Pennsylvania man faces child endangerment charges after he allegedly taped a pacifier in his two-month-old baby’s mouth.

Around 8 p.m. on April 25, police said Jordan Hirst called friends and family in a panic because he didn’t know where his one-and-a-half-year-old son had gone.

According to police, two of those friends, along with three others that they called to help out, found his son lying on the floor next to his crib when they got to Hirst’s home.

Court documents reported there was dried blood in and around his nose.

Two people who came to help took the boy to his grandmother’s and returned to the house.

During that time, three of the others found Hirst’s baby in her crib with a pacifier allegedly taped in her mouth, police reported.

Police said all of those people Hirst called that night to help him find his son told them he was drunk when they got to his house.

According to court documents, Hirst told police he was so drunk, he didn’t remember anything that happened from 7 p.m. that night until 4 a.m. the next morning.

Just two years ago, Hirst was honored by the Irwin Council for his work saving a woman’s life when he was an EMT with the Irwin Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department reported he resigned for a different position with Jeannette EMS in April 2022. Jeannette EMS has not commented on Hirst’s employment status at this time.

