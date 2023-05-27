NCAA Tourney hopes in jeopardy for Irish after 0-2 showing in ACC Tourney

DURHAM, N.C. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team looks to be a longshot for the 2023 NCAA Tournament after bowing out of the ACC Tournament on Friday night with an 0-2 record.

The No. 8 seed Irish (30-24) entered the conference tournament as a bubble team for the championship field. They were upset in their first game of pool play on Wednesday, falling to No. 12 seed Pittsburgh 9-5.

The Irish had one more opportunity on Friday night to convince the committee that they’re a tournament team against the top-seeded and top-ranked team in the country, Wake Forest. However, Notre Dame came up short in a 7-5 loss to the Demon Deacons.

Notre Dame will learn its fate for the 2023 NCAA Tournament during the selection show on Monday afternoon. You can watch it at 12 p.m. on ESPN2.

