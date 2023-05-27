Man convicted after trying to enter Dollar General with gun to ‘hunt humans’

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man is facing multiple charges after trying to enter a Vandalia Dollar General to “hunt humans” back in July 2022, according to officials.

On July 26, 2022, community members observed Randy Kirk Jr., 47, standing by his blue SUV at the intersection of Brownsville and Calvin Center Road when he started shooting off a handgun at cars traveling along the roadway.

Kirk then got back into his SUV and began to head north toward M-60 and Vandalia.

One good Samaritan, identified as Justice Colpitts, followed Kirk out of fear that the situation might escalate further and provided police with details on his whereabouts in real time.

Eventually, the two came to a stop on M-60, where Kirk hopped out of his SUV and fired shots at Colpitts’ truck. In court, Colpitts testified that he heard the “high-pitched whizz” of bullets flying by him, with one of the bullets embedding itself into the front passenger headlight of his truck.

Colpitts continued to provide information to dispatch, and police were able to track him to the Dollar General in Vandalia. Responding officers were quick to confront Kirk, just as he approached the open doors of the business. Kirk pointed his gun at officers, who ordered him to put the weapon down. Officers then successfully wrestled Kirk to the ground, where he was taken into custody.

Kirk’s trial began on Tuesday. In closing remarks on Friday by the Cass County prosecutor, Kirk was described as “hunting humans.” The jury took two-and-a-half hours to deliberate and return with a guilty verdict.

Kirk is facing multiple charges, including:

One count - Assault with Intent Murder - Life or any term of years sentencing

One count - Felonious assault - Eight year maximum sentencing

Two counts - Resisting and Obstructing Police - Four year maximum sentencing

One count - Ammunition Possess by Felon - 10 year maximum sentencing

One count - Firearm Possess by Felon - 10 year maximum sentencing

Four counts - Felony Firearm - Two year maximum sentencing

Kirk is due back in court for sentencing on September 15 at 8:30 a.m.

