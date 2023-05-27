LOGAN Center to host free disability resource fair

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - LOGAN is hosting a free disability resource fair next week!

The fair will be on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LOGAN Center. The fair will provide information about community resources and services for those with disabilities and their families. There will be food trucks, interactive activities, raffles, and more.

“This fair will provide an opportunity for individuals with disabilities and their families to learn about resources and services in the South Bend community,” said Cheryl Schade, LOGAN vice president and chief program officer. “There will also be interactive areas, food trucks, and raffles. We plan to make this an informative and fun event for attendees of all ages.”

Over 40 agencies will be in attendance to share information and ideas, including entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals to market wares and exposure for individuals to display their talents, artwork, and skills.

The LOGAN Center is located at 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd.

