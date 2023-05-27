Firefighters respond to business fire in Wakarusa

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a Wakarusa business this morning on a report of a fire.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department officials said firefighters were called to the business that’s in the 66,400 block of S.R.19.

Fire crews were on the scene for about 2-and-a-half hours.

Along with Wakarusa firefighters, first responders with Nappanee and Harrison, Baugo and Foraker townships were called to the scene.

Wakarusa fire officials could not be reached.

Meanwhile, town officials said in a news release that the town’s boil order has been lifted.

But because of the response to the fire, residents are asked not to water their yards.

Also, the town’s splash pad will remain closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

