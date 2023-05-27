3 injured in Friday night Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash late Friday night in Cass County.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carberry Road and Yankee Street in Howard Township.

After stopping at a stop sign, police say a 21-year-old Calvin Township woman drove into the intersection and struck another vehicle.

The 21-year-old was hurt in the crash, along with the driver of the other vehicle, a 42-year-old woman, and her passenger. All three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say all three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. They do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Howard Township Fire, SMCAS EMS, and Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.