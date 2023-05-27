3 injured in Friday night Cass County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash late Friday night in Cass County.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carberry Road and Yankee Street in Howard Township.

After stopping at a stop sign, police say a 21-year-old Calvin Township woman drove into the intersection and struck another vehicle.

The 21-year-old was hurt in the crash, along with the driver of the other vehicle, a 42-year-old woman, and her passenger. All three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say all three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. They do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Howard Township Fire, SMCAS EMS, and Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Wilson

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jamie Early from the South Bend Animal Resource Center joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Wilson!

News

South Bend Cubs giving away free tickets this Memorial Day Weekend

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
The South Bend Cubs are supplying two free tickets to all Veterans and Active-Duty Military Personnel this Memorial Day Weekend, as part of their annual Military Appreciation Weekend. Find out how to get yours!

News

WNDU Vault: The solution to teens cruising in 1986

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

3 Injured Friday night Cass County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

2nd Chance Pet: Wilson

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Pet Vet: Feline AIDS

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: Talking about guns in 1986

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Saturday Morning Sitdown: Peace walk to ban assault weapons at St. Mary's

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 27, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Indiana High School Softball Sectionals: Friday Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
The majority of our local sectionals have now their champions! Here's a look at Friday night's highlights.