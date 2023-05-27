Portion of U.S. 31 bypass reopens following 2 crashes

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The U.S. 31 bypass in western St. Joseph County has reopened after two crashes caused traffic detours Saturday afternoon.

Drivers had been diverted at the Brick Road exit.

Just before 2:10 p.m., South Bend Police responded to a single, serious motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes between the Brick Road exit and the Adams Road overpass. The department said there is no further information to release at this time regarding the victim’s condition.

As traffic began to back up, a two-vehicle crash occurred approximately a half-mile south of the first crash. While there are injuries in the second wreck, officials say none appear to be life-threatening.

Both investigations remain ongoing.

