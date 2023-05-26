We’ll be heating things up as we head into the Memorial holiday weekend!

Temperatures rise into the 80s by Memorial Day!
Temperatures rise into the 80s over the Memorial Holiday weekend
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Clear skies as temperatures fall to the upper 40s overnight.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies to start with a few added clouds later in the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s!

LOOKING AHEAD: By Wednesday, we hit the 90 degree mark so plan for a heat wave! Temps will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s for most of next week. We do have a slight chance for rain later in the week, which we could definitely use!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Indiana welcome signs met with backlash on social media
Olen Simmons and Jakila Ball.
Two charged after undercover drug deal turns into police pursuit in South Bend
Mishawaka man climbs everest
Mishawaka resident climbs tallest mountain in the world
Elkhart Police Dept. identifies suspects in fraud investigations
Victim of deadly hit and run crash on Bendix Drive identified

Latest News

Temperatures will be on the rise into the holiday weekend
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 05-26-23
South Bend streets renamed in honor of Harold Brazier, Memorial Day
Goodwill launches skilled trades training program.
Goodwill Industries of Michiana launches skilled trades training program
Goodwill opens new skilled trade training facility