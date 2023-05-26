We’ll be heating things up as we head into the Memorial holiday weekend!
Temperatures rise into the 80s by Memorial Day!
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TONIGHT: Clear skies as temperatures fall to the upper 40s overnight.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies to start with a few added clouds later in the day. Highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s.
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s!
LOOKING AHEAD: By Wednesday, we hit the 90 degree mark so plan for a heat wave! Temps will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s for most of next week. We do have a slight chance for rain later in the week, which we could definitely use!
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.