U.S. Coast Guard urges safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The United States Coast Guard is warning beachgoers ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The water temperature in Lake Michigan is still in the 50s, which means hypothermia can take place quickly.

Chief Zeb Bradley from U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Joseph also reminds boaters to never drink and drive. That can result in citations and hefty fines.

“It applies on the water very similarly as it does on land,” said Chief Bradley. “If you’re operating under the influence, it’s a BUI – boating under the influence. The alcohol level is still the same, 0.08.”

Chief Bradley said every boat must always have proper safety gear and life jackets on board.

