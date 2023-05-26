Stephenson’s of Elkhart thanks community for support after vandalism at store

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Stephenson’s of Elkhart is thanking the community for helping them pick up the pieces after someone threw a brick through their large display window early Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, the bridal shop says an entire pane was destroyed, along with lots of merchandise, because of the vandalism. However, the post highlighted the overwhelming support from the community in response to it.

Before they were alerted by police, the shop says multiple neighbors called them about it. The shop later learned that a crew from Premium Concrete were the first to report the vandalism to police and took it upon themselves to set up caution tape and cones around the store.

The Elkhart Police Department reportedly arrived within minutes and quickly secured the area. Afterwards, an employee from the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department swept up the broken glass on the sidewalk.

Stephenson’s says the owner of the Glass Doctor of Elkhart went to the store within 10 minutes of being called to help clean up the mess, while a crew later joined to help finish the job and board up the broken window.

The shop says several neighbors have offered to review their security footage to see if they find anyone or anything suspicious.

Stephenson’s of Elkhart says this all happened within the course of a couple of hours, allowing them to open the store as usual on Friday morning.

If you have any information regarding this vandalism, call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

