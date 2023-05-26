South Bend streets renamed in honor of Harold Brazier, Memorial Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was a busy day for the South Bend Street Department, as multiple streets in the city were renamed in honor of a local boxing icon and in honor of those who gave their lives while serving our country.

Harold Brazier Boulevard

Mayor James Mueller hosted an honorary street sign renaming ceremony on Friday morning at the intersection of Broadway Street and St. Joseph Street for Harold Brazier — a South Bend native who is known for his boxing accolades and dedication to the community.

Brazier has boxed all over the world and has been seen on ESPN. He has won several junior Welterweight titles, including titles for Northern American Boxing Federation, International Boxing Federation, U.S. Boxing Association, and Mid-American.

Brazier, who formally earned the title of the No. 1 ranked Boxer in the world, hung up his boxing gloves after winning 105 of his 124 professional boxing matches.

Since retiring from boxing, Brazier has spent most of his time participating in charitable events, mentoring, and giving motivational speeches to kids at the Boys and Girls Club and local schools. He also co-founded BrazierFit Boxing with his son, Cory Brazier. The program has since been implemented into local schools and youth programs.

“It’s one of the best feelings I’ve had,” Brazier said at Friday’s ceremony. “All of the fights I’ve had, all of the accolades, all over the country, all over the world — this means a whole lot. (It) actually means a lot more than all of the titles I’ve earned.”

Brazier was inducted into the South Bend Hall of Fame in 1994 for his achievements and service within the community. He was also inducted into the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame in 2019.

Prior to Friday’s honorary street sign renaming ceremony, Brazier was most recently honored during South Bend’s 2021 Black History Month program for his many contributions to the city’s rich history and culture.

Harold Brazier reacts to the revealing of the honorary Harold Brazier Boulevard street sign on Friday morning. (WNDU)

Memorial Day Drive

Mayor Mueller was also at Ford Street and Lombardy Drive on Friday afternoon to temporarily rename the intersection to “Memorial Day Drive.”

Friday’s renaming kicks off the traditional West Side Memorial Day Parade and helps serve as an unofficial start to Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s a great tradition. We heard the 97th, so almost a century they’ve been doing this on the west side of the city,” Mueller said. “And as far as parades go in the city, this is the longest stretch.”

The West Side Memorial Day Parade runs along Ford Street, beginning at Lombardy Drive and ending at Olive Street. It starts at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 29.

Mueller and city employees will be walking along the route.

