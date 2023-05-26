South Bend adjusting trash pickup schedule ahead of upcoming holiday week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trash pickup will be a little different in South Bend next week!

The city has announced that trash pickup will be delayed by one day from May 29 to June 2 due to Memorial Day.

The trash pickup schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 29: No trash or yard waste pickup

Tuesday, May 30: Areas normally serviced on Monday

Wednesday, May 31: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

Thursday, June 1: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

Friday, June 2: Areas normally serviced on Thursday

Residents are also reminded that city offices will also be closed on Monday, May 29.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.