South Bend adjusting trash pickup schedule ahead of upcoming holiday week

Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trash pickup will be a little different in South Bend next week!

The city has announced that trash pickup will be delayed by one day from May 29 to June 2 due to Memorial Day.

The trash pickup schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, May 29: No trash or yard waste pickup
  • Tuesday, May 30: Areas normally serviced on Monday
  • Wednesday, May 31: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday
  • Thursday, June 1: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday
  • Friday, June 2: Areas normally serviced on Thursday

Residents are also reminded that city offices will also be closed on Monday, May 29.

