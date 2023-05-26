South Bend adjusting trash pickup schedule ahead of upcoming holiday week
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trash pickup will be a little different in South Bend next week!
The city has announced that trash pickup will be delayed by one day from May 29 to June 2 due to Memorial Day.
The trash pickup schedule is as follows:
- Monday, May 29: No trash or yard waste pickup
- Tuesday, May 30: Areas normally serviced on Monday
- Wednesday, May 31: Areas normally serviced on Tuesday
- Thursday, June 1: Areas normally serviced on Wednesday
- Friday, June 2: Areas normally serviced on Thursday
Residents are also reminded that city offices will also be closed on Monday, May 29.
