Riley High School’s Class of 2023 has impressive ‘Signing Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Seniors at Riley High School are getting ready for their next steps after graduation, at their 6th annual ‘Signing Day,’ event.

“There’s success stories throughout this entire class,” says RHS Principal, Shawn Henderson.

Faculty and students share that this year’s graduating class has been quite impressive.

“We have over a million dollars in scholarship money with a class of like 160 students, so, really, this is a really successful group and I’m proud of all of them. We have LILY Scholars, we have Sports scholarships, we have two Grand Kiwanis winners right now.,” says RHS Senior Class President, Kaden Standiford.

According to the school, students will be attending 26 different colleges across the country, including the most students attending IUSB in recent Riley history.

“We’re going to have kids in California, and Texas, and Arizona. At Notre Dame and Purdue,” Principal Henderson says.

The Senior girls’ soccer team Captains share that they will be some of the only girls graduating from RHS to continue to play soccer and are hopeful for the future of the program at the high school.

“I think it just opens the door for Riley to be a more serious soccer school, and less overlooked,” says team Captain and Senior, Kamille Liddell.

As well as acknowledging athletes and students heading to college, seniors entering the military, workforce, or trade also got to sign letters of intent.

“It’s very nice. It opens the door to appreciate everybody and everything that they’re going to do,” Liddell says.

Faculty members tell 16 News Now that they can’t wait to see all that the class of 2023 achieves after they close the chapter at Riley High School.

“This group had to experience COVID, and some of them are working extremely hard to get to their next chapter. There’s some that came into this senior year really struggling, not knowing if they were going to make it, and they buckled down, and they did it. And not just by the teachers, not from the help of the teachers, but their classmates, their peers, you see they’re family, and that’s something that we promote here,” says Principal Henderson.

Seniors at Riley High School have commencement scheduled for June 9th, at Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena.

