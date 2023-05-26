Racers gearing up for Indianapolis 500

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Race weekend for the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is finally upon us, and for the 33 drivers who start their engines on Sunday afternoon, it couldn’t come soon enough.

“It’s a tiring couple weeks of preparation, so I try to just get as much rest as I can,” said Ed Carpenter, an Indiana native who is driving in his 20th-career Indy 500. “Spend a little time with the team every day, just staying in tune with the decisions that we have to make, but just getting your mind and body ready for what’s always a long and hard race.”

“By the time it gets to driver intros on Sunday, we’re just like, ‘Can we get over with this and let’s do what we came here for?’” said Tony Kanaan, who is driving in his last Indy 500 this Sunday.

For those who have been fortunate enough to win the Borg-Warner Trophy, there’s nothing better than the thrill of the victory.

“Check. I don’t need to do anything else in my career. It is complete,” said Kanaan, who won the race in 2013. “This is our Super Bowl. This is what I grew up wanting to do, so nothing you can tell me is going to top — no TV show, nothing in the world, in my world — will top the Indy 500.”

But win or lose, every driver has a favorite part they take away from race week.

“Driver intros are always a highlight for me, being a local guy and the support that I feel from the community and the crowd,” Carpenter said. “It’s special, and I really also enjoy the parade on Saturday. It’s a fun experience that I get to share with my family.”

“Enjoying this with the fans,” Kanaan said. I enjoy meeting them. It’s no secret that we have a very good relationship, me and my fans, and I race for them. So, meeting people, hearing stories, inspiring people. That’s what gets me going.”

WNDU is your home on Sunday for the Indianapolis 500. Pre-race coverage begins at 11 a.m. on WNDU, with the race starting at 12:30 p.m.

You can find more pre-race coverage on Peacock starting at 9 a.m.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse doing best to maintain focus ahead of championship weekend

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Despite making the NCAA Tournament in all but one of the last 17 seasons, this is the first time the Irish have been in the Final Four since 2015.

Pro Sports

Former Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan shares emotions after 2013 win

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Before his dad passed away, he made Tony promise him that one day he would win and kiss the bricks.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs host second ‘Education Day’ game of the season

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 11:05 a.m. start time gave students from across Michiana who would normally be in the classroom a chance to enjoy a ballgame at Four Winds Field.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football announces 2023 home kickoff times

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 2023 home slate features a couple of prime time games against big opponents in Ohio State and USC.

Latest News

High School

High school baseball sectionals underway in Indiana

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Scores and bracket updates for sectional matchups involving teams in our local area can be found here.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs hit 3 million fan milestone under Andrew Berlin’s ownership

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Cubs have drawn over 70,000 fans in the first 18 games of the 2023 season and are on pace for another big year.

Pro Sports

Indiana native Ed Carpenter prepares for 20th Indianapolis 500

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The Indy native and Butler alumnus will drive his car and lead his self-named team on the track.

Notre Dame

Irish men’s lacrosse to face familiar foe in Final Four

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The No. 3 Irish will face No. 2 Virginia, who have been their kryptonite this season.

High School

Mishawaka softball confident heading into sectionals

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Northern Lakes Conference champions have a conference title under their belt for the first time since 2010.

High School

High school softball sectionals underway in Indiana

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Scores and bracket updates for sectional matchups involving teams in our local area can be found here.