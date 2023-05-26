Motorcyclist from Niles dies in Mishawaka crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Wednesday night in Mishawaka.

Officers were called around 9:50 p.m. to McKinley Highway near Filbert Road on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. Police say both vehicles were traveling west on McKinley at the time of the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 36-year-old Arnaldo Cruz-Pabo of Niles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year-old Mishawaka woman, was not hurt. Police say she remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

