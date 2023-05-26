Motorcyclist from Niles dies in Mishawaka crash

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Wednesday night in Mishawaka.

Officers were called around 9:50 p.m. to McKinley Highway near Filbert Road on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. Police say both vehicles were traveling west on McKinley at the time of the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 36-year-old Arnaldo Cruz-Pabo of Niles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year-old Mishawaka woman, was not hurt. Police say she remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Coast Guard urges safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The United States Coast Guard is warning beachgoers ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

News

Mill Creek man dies after crashing into tree in LaPorte County

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputies were called just after 2:20 p.m. CDT on Thursday to County Road 50 North near County Road 1000 East in rural Wills Township.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Sunny & warm holiday weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s through the weekend

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana doctor reprimanded, fined $3,000 for talking publicly about Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and TOM DAVIES Associated Press
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s complaint asked the licensing board to impose “appropriate disciplinary action” but doesn’t specify a requested penalty.

News

Indiana High School Baseball Sectionals: Thursday Highlights

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Indiana High School Softball Sectionals: Thursday Highlights

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Boat safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
As we inch closer to the holiday weekend, officials are urging you to be safe while also having fun on the water.

News

Boat safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Clear and cool again tonight but warmer weather is on the way!

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
A cool night before a warming trend returns