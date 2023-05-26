Holcomb, Whitmer direct flags to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day

(WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are directing flags to be flown at half-staff to commemorate Memorial Day.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to 12 p.m. on Monday, May 29, to honor those who gave their lives while serving our country.

Flags should be hoisted first to peak before being lowered to half-staff. Flags should be returned to full staff on Monday at 12 p.m.

