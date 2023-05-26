Fugitive Friday: May 26, 2023

(WNDU) - Before you kick off the long holiday weekend, Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives.

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Mario Dennard is wanted for domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Nylam Bandy is wanted for failure to appear on the original charge of four counts of neglect of a dependent.

David Nance is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of possession of cocaine.

Charles Frierson is wanted for failure to appear on the original charges of possession of meth and possession of a narcotic drug.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

