Free car show ‘Back to the Bricks’ rolling into downtown South Bend

(source: WJRT)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Car enthusiasts, start your engines because you won’t want to miss this “giant” car show in downtown South Bend!

“Back to the Bricks” will be taking over downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 12. The free event will feature over 250 cars, as well as 50 from local clubs, food vendors, and a performance by the “The Strays” at the Gridiron!

Cars will be parked on Michigan Street from Colfax Avenue to W. Western Avenue.

The map for the South Bend "Back to the Bricks" event happening on Monday, June 12.
The map for the South Bend "Back to the Bricks" event happening on Monday, June 12.(WNDU)

South Bend was selected as one of four host cities for the “Back To The Bricks” tour, with the kickoff beginning in Flint, Michigan.

For more information on the car tour, click here.

