Flags placed at veterans’ graves in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local group honored veterans at a local cemetery on Friday!

It all happened at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, where volunteers placed American flags at the gravesites of veterans.

The goal is to honor local veterans and their families for their service to our country.

“We want to remember the sacrifice that was made for our freedoms, and there’s a lot of families that will come out over Memorial weekend to honor their loved ones that have served this country,” explained Jim McKinnies, a veteran. “We want them to see graves that are marked as a symbol of our appreciation for their families members’ service for our country.”

The flags will remain throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.