First Alert Forecast: 90s return in full force this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny. High around 85F. Low 58F. Wind ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Wind ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our first heat wave of 2023 arrives just after the holiday weekend. High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday through Friday next week. Humidity levels will stay low as rain chances stay out of Michiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.