First Alert Forecast: 90s return in full force this week

Our dry stretch of weather is not ending anytime soon.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny. High around 85F. Low 58F. Wind ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Wind ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our first heat wave of 2023 arrives just after the holiday weekend. High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday through Friday next week. Humidity levels will stay low as rain chances stay out of Michiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify motorcyclist killed on U.S. 31 bypass
Police identify motorcyclist killed on U.S. 31 bypass
Officers were called at an unspecified time to Benton Township Park located in the 400 block of...
3 injured in shooting at Benton Township Park
Police say Sijay Patton is possibly with an unknown female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee with...
Silver Alert issued for South Bend teen
Elkhart County Sheriff's Department officials said firefighters were called to S&S Automotive...
Firefighters respond to business fire in Wakarusa
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
The Mishawaka Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bulla Street in South Bend.
Residential fire on Bulla Street in South Bend
Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday firefighters were called to "S and S Automotive" in the 66400...
Cause of Wakarusa business fire remains under investigation
Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday firefighters were called to "S and S Automotive" in the 66400...
Wakarusa business fire remains under investigation