Extras needed for movie being filmed in Berrien County

(pexels.com)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you want to be an extra in a movie that’s being filmed right here in Michiana?

If so, you have the chance to be one next week!

The working title of the film is “Midwestern Family.” The storyline revolves around a family grappling with how to love one another despite their quirks and differences.

The production team is specifically looking for background actors on the following dates, times, and locations in Berrien County:

  • Monday, May 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Boardwalk (1100 Diller Road, Benton Harbor)
  • Tuesday, May 30 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sawyer Highlands Church (13100 Red Arrow Highway, Sawyer)

The production team says background actors can be of any age, race, or experience level. Due to the scale of the project, no background actors will be paid. However, one meal and beverages will be provided on shoot days.

If you’re interested, you will need to fill out a form by clicking here. If selected, the production team will contact you directly regarding logistics and booking details.

