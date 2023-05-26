Cooling centers open in South Bend as temperatures rise
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Broken air conditioner? Just trying to beat the heat? Well, the city has opened its cooling centers!
The city of South Bend has released a list of cooling centers below:
Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.)
- Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed on Saturdays and Sunday
Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd.)
- Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St.)
- Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Dr.)
- Times vary, and the hours for the Pinhook Community Center are typically by appointment.
- Monday to Sunday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition to these, residents can also check in with their local library to see if it is serving as one.
