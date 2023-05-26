Cooling centers open in South Bend as temperatures rise

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Broken air conditioner? Just trying to beat the heat? Well, the city has opened its cooling centers!

The city of South Bend has released a list of cooling centers below:

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.)

  • Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Closed on Saturdays and Sunday

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd.)

  • Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St.)

  • Monday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Dr.)

  • Times vary, and the hours for the Pinhook Community Center are typically by appointment.
  • Monday to Sunday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to these, residents can also check in with their local library to see if it is serving as one.

