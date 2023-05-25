Women leaders share experiences at Engaging Women’s Conference

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Mary’s College brought together women leaders to share their professional experiences to inspire other women.

The eighth annual Engaging Women Conference was held at the Saint Mary’s Student Center with the theme “Audacity to Believe”. Our own Tricia Sloma even served as a speaker and moderator of the conference.

“Women look forward to not only getting feedback from the speakers but then to network with one another and learn about all the promotions that have happened since the year before and the new jobs and the new opportunities,” said Karrah Herring, the Chief Equity, Inclusion & Opportunity Officer for Governor Eric Holcomb’s Office.

Event organizers and speakers are hoping to make the event available to a larger number of people in the future

“It’s really like a time for rejuvenation for all of us,” Herring said. “We deal with a lot! So, coming together to rejuvenate, uplift one another; you feel super charged when you leave here like you can take over the world.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.